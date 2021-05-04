Website of the Year

New Zealand

Teuila Fuatai: What council action on alt-right duo Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux tells us

Far-right Canadian speakers Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux being interviewed by Paddy Gower in the Newshub Studios in 2018. Photo / Caolan Robertson

NZ Herald
By: Teuila Fuatai

OPINION:

It's official. The Bruce Mason centre, owned by Auckland Council, did not behave illegally when it cancelled alt-right speakers Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux more than two years ago.

Detailed in a Court of

