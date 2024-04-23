Linda Woods died when her dialysis valve was pulled out during a confrontation with Terrance Kiro, who entered her home shared with her daughter, two granddaughters and her great-grandchild.

Linda Woods died when her dialysis valve was pulled out during a confrontation with Terrance Kiro, who entered her home shared with her daughter, two granddaughters and her great-grandchild.

A sexually motivated burglary which ended in a fatal struggle took the life of a much-loved mother, grandmother, sister and auntie, a court has heard.

Linda Woods, 72, died in the late-night incident in her family home in the Northland town of Kaikohe on June 1, 2023.

A man who lived on her street, Terrance Lowe Kiro, was sentenced on Tuesday to more than three years in jail for her manslaughter, along with burglary and two counts of aggravated assault.

The High Court at Whangārei heard how Kiro entered the home - where Woods, her daughter, two granddaughters and her 3-year-old great-grandchild lived - for his own sexual gratification.

Despite being 72 and on dialysis, Woods got involved in confronting Kiro during the incident, with three of the women trying to stop him from escaping.

In the ensuing struggle, her dialysis valve was pulled out, resulting in a fatal amount of blood loss.

Kiro escaped from the scene before Woods died. He was later arrested and late last year he pleaded guilty to the charges.

In a break in protocol, Justice Christian Whata allowed Woods’ family to say a karakia at the start and end of the sentencing and, at times, spoke to them in te reo Māori.

Victim impact statements read by Woods’ whānau told how she was a rock for the whole family but spoke also of forgiveness and empathy for Kiro’s family.

Daughter Tania Rauti said Woods was dedicated to her family, including her six children whom she raised solo, 13 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

“She was 72 and on dialysis but she said she would fight to the death for any of us. Like a lioness, she has fulfilled that promise.”

Rauti encouraged Kiro to change his life in light of Woods’ death.

“I do not hate you but I hate your thoughts and actions. I do not have to live with the pain of what you did that night - you do.”

Jazzinda Cumming said her nan was her best friend and her biggest supporter.

She told Kiro he had caused unimaginable broken hearts and trauma.

“My nan always taught me to forgive and move on so, Terrance Kiro, I forgive you - not for your actions but to help myself and gain peace.”

Thorne Cumming also described his grandmother as a friend whom he could talk to about anything.

“Losing nan has left a hole. She was my rock, my queen, my everything - she was this for everyone in the family.”

Another daughter, Jasmine Woods, shared how her mother helped look after her two children so she and her husband could go back to work.

Telling her children, aged 7 and 9 at the time, about the loss of their nan was the hardest part, she said.

Woods was not only dedicated to her family, she was also well-respected in Kaikohe, where she spent two decades as the friendly AA licensing agent, Jasmine Woods said.

Kiro accepted no sentence would be long enough

Kiro shared his remorse for Woods’ death and deep sense of whakamā [shame] through his lawyer, Catherine Cull KC.

“I have instructions from Mr Kiro and Mr Kiro’s whānau to say that we all come from the Kaikohe community and we have all suffered your loss,” she said.

“He has asked me to say that no sentence will be long enough because it will never bring your mother, your grandmother, back.”

Justice Whata also acknowledged the loss felt by Woods’ whānau.

“She was beautiful, loving and she would help everyone. She was the rock and voice of reason for her whānau and to lose her in the way that she died was especially painful,” he said.

“I acknowledge your words of forgiveness expressed in your victim impact statements: this truly is a testament to the mana of your mother and whānau.”

However, the judge also acknowledged the genuine remorse of Kiro and said the incident was out of character for the 53-year-old, who has spent the past 26 years looking after his elderly mother.

Justice Whata described the incident as a fight-or-flight manslaughter, where victims unexpectedly confronted have a fight-or-flight response that leads to their death.

While Kiro did not intend to cause harm, he had observed the home and knew the vulnerable people inside, approaching the house for sexual gratification where harm to others would always be a risk, the judge said.

“The threat presented by you, late at night in their home, would’ve been terrifying for the family.”

In sentencing Kiro, the judge began with a starting point of six years, six months in prison, giving discounts for his remorse, good character, ability to be rehabilitated and guilty plea.

The end sentence was for a prison term of three years, seven months.

