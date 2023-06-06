A man has been arrested today and will appear in court tomorrow in relation to the death of Linda Woods.

The hunt for Linda Woods’ alleged killer came to an end yesterday after a man was arrested at a property less than 200m away from the pensioner’s Kaikohe home.

The 52-year-old is scheduled to appear in the Kaikohe District Court today charged with manslaughter, burglary and aggravated assault. Meanwhile, whānau and friends of 71-year-old Woods will be attending her tangi.

The dialysis patient died on the night of June 1 after a physical struggle with an unknown man who was discovered hiding in the Taraire St home she shared with other female family members.

Kaikohe’s Linda Woods, who died in a home invasion, will be farewelled tomorrow. Photo / NZME

Police announced yesterday they had arrested a man without incident while carrying out a search warrant at a property near Woods’ home.

Detective Inspector Rhys Johnston, of Northland CIB, said they were not seeking anyone else in relation to the matter but investigators had a large amount of inquiry work to continue with over the coming days.

He thanked the community for its cooperation throughout the investigation, particularly those who provided information.

Johnston acknowledged people would have questions about the man taken into custody but said police were unable to provide further information as the case was now before the courts.

“... what we can say is that we are pleased to have brought a resolution for Linda’s whānau. Her death was a tragedy, and we know that this has been felt deeply throughout the community.”

He hoped the arrest brought some comfort to both Woods’ family and the wider Kaikohe community.

Johnston had earlier said police believed the offender was “most likely” local given the man had fled on foot.

Community leader Jay Hepi, who lives nearby and knows Woods’ family, said marches and events would be held following today’s tangi to “really highlight the incident”.

“It’s a big shock for our town, especially in the manner of the crime itself,” he said.

Yesterday two police officers stood guard outside the house at the centre of the search. The property was cordoned off with police tape as a team of forensics worked inside a large blue gazebo pitched on the property’s small front lawn.

Adult and children’s clothing could be seen hanging on a washing line at the back of the property where a trampoline was also located. Children’s bikes leaned against a wooden beam outside the home, which was situated not far from the road.

Next door, Angela Phillips had been taking her dog outside in the morning when she noticed “a lot” of officers and undercover police cars at the property.

“I was taken aback,” she said.

Taraire St resident Angela Phillips. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Phillips knew the people living next door but said most people on the street tended to keep to themselves.

“They do their thing and we do ours. We’re all pretty private but we come together when we have to.”

A group of whānau and friends - gathered at Woods’ home ahead of her tangi - had come on to the street to see what was unfolding a short distance away.

Phillips, who has lived on Taraire St for three and a half years, took comfort in how the community has rallied since Woods’ death. While she didn’t know Woods directly, she knew some of her whānau.

She was one of many to visit the home to pay respects to Woods and her whānau.

“Paying my respects took the fear away. The love for and from the whānau is bigger than the tragedy so is the love in this community for Linda.”

The day prior to the arrest, police announced a breakthrough in the case in the form of a DNA sample recovered from a pair of cut-off jean shorts and trainers left at the scene by the offender.