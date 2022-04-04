Terms of reference set for inquiry into Wellington Water's fluoride failure

Upper Hutt, Porirua and, Wellington City haven't been receiving fluoridated water since last year. Photo /123rf

Upper Hutt, Porirua and, Wellington City haven't been receiving fluoridated water since last year. Photo /123rf

The terms of reference have been set for an independent inquiry into why fluoride was turned off at two water treatment plants in Wellington without residents being told.

An inquiry was announced after incorrect information was provided that fluoride had been turned off in February this year, when it had actually ceased at Te Marua in May 2021 and at Gear Island in November.

These two water treatment plants provide water to residents in Upper Hutt, Porirua and Wellington City. It means they have been without fluoride in their water for several months.

The inquiry will look at the failure of management to inform Wellington Water's Board, the Wellington Water Committee, and the public of this in an accurate and timely manner.

It will also review management of the assets and the communication with key stakeholders and the public.

Doug Martin of MartinJenkins, who is leading the inquiry, will comment on any broader systemic matters that he considers relevant to the review.

Martin will have access to and support from Wellington Water's chief executive and staff.

He will be provided with all relevant documentation, and interviews with relevant staff, and stakeholders when requested.

Martin has been authorised to request and obtain any further documentation from management as he considers necessary.

Wellington Water chairwoman Lynda Carroll said this afternoon the board wished to apologise to the people of Wellington who rightfully had an expectation their water would be fluoridated.

"We also wish to acknowledge the concern this situation has caused.



"We understand the public's desire for more information and answers as to how this situation occurred. The Board share that desire, which is why we have commissioned the independent inquiry – a vital step to achieving this clarity."

In the meantime, Wellington Water is working "at pace" to restore fluoride at the Te Maura and Gear Island water treatment plants, Carroll said.

"I want to assure the public that we are working as quickly as possible to safely restore fluoride into the water for Upper Hutt, Porirua, Wellington City, Stokes Valley and Manor Park."

The Wellington Water operation team will be providing regular updates without predetermining or compromising the integrity of the inquiry, she said.

The inquiry's final report is due by May 31, 2022.