Updated

Terina Pineaha sent to prison for manslaughter of 11-year-old Flaxmere cyclist Emma-Jane Kupa

By
Open Justice reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

The Flaxmere community paid tribute to Emma-Jane Sylvia Kupa (inset, right) by leaving flowers and gifts at the site where she was killed on Chatham Rd. Terina Pineaha (inset, left) has been sent to prison four more than four years for her manslaughter. Photos / Rafaella Melo/RNZ/Supplied

Mother-of-five Terina Pineaha was intoxicated, high and driving at nearly twice the speed limit on the wrong side of the road when she struck and killed a child.

Pineaha, who committed manslaughter through her “appalling” driving when enraged at the thought that her boyfriend might be having an affair, has

