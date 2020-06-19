An Auckland tenant (not pictured) decided to turn his bedroom into a mechanic's workshop. Photo / 123rf

An Auckland tenant (not pictured) decided to turn his bedroom into a mechanic's workshop. Photo / 123rf

An Auckland tenant decided that when it came time to pull his motorcycle engine apart, the bedroom in his rental property would do just fine.

But Nilesh Patel's repair job has come with a $6354 cost after he lost a recent Tenancy Tribunal case.

His landlord - listed as Speight Road Properties - won the payout after presenting photos of Patel's handiwork.

"There are pictures of engine parts and other machinery on the wooden floors and carpet," tribunal adjudicator Toni Prowse said in her recent decision.

The landlord told Prowse that they initially spoke to Patel about the damage he caused.