Davis claimed he rented the man a storage unit and was not aware he had decided to live there. However, the tribunal found evidence, including that they signed a standard residential tenancy agreement, proved he had most likely rented the industrial unit as a home, and knew that he was not allowed to.
“The living situation was so unusual that the landlord must have known he should check with the Council before advertising and offering to rent to the tenant,” the tribunal’s decision said.
The man, who has name suppression, turned to the tribunal in the days after his tenancy ended last year, claiming compensation and exemplary damages because of how it ended.
Davis counterclaimed for rent arrears and compensation for moving the man’s belongings.
Desperate for accommodation
In the recently released decision, the tribunal said the man urgently needed accommodation when he answered an advertisement relating to the unit.
The storage unit was located in an industrial area of Ōtaki, on the Kāpiti Coast, and the only entrance was through a large garage roller door.
There was an office space at the back of the unit where the man and his daughter lived. It had no external windows and the only way they could get fresh air and daylight was to have the garage door open, which meant the unit would fill up with dust and debris.
The man came from a three-bedroom house and utilised the storage part of the unit for storage.
In the office space, there was a bathroom with “some sort of extractor fan that the tenant had no control over”, and a kitchenette with a fridge, a sink and some hobs.
They were allowed to have their pet live with them, though the decision does not state what animal the pet was.
The tenancy lasted around 17 weeks, during which he paid $6020.
Told to leave and locked out
It started falling apart around October last year, when the man gave Davis a “heads up” that he would be moving out because he did not feel safe living in the unit.
That amount weighed the “detriment to the tenant in terms of discomfort and amenity”, and “the need to discourage landlords from renting premises that cannot lawfully be occupied for residential purposes”.
When considering whether Davis ended the tenancy without grounds, the tribunal was more persuaded by the man’s evidence.
It ruled it was ended by Davis telling the man to leave, then denying him access, which was unlawful and resulted in an order for Davis to pay exemplary damages of $3250.
The tribunal also found that Davis seized the man’s belongings, leading to a damages order of $1000.
The man failed to prove the claim for the list of belongings he said were lost, with the tribunal finding that, logically, the man would take the most valuable items first when given a limited time to pack, and there was no way of proving what was left behind.
However, Davis was still ordered to pay $2000 in compensation for stress, inconvenience, and the likely loss of household items.
The tribunal dismissed the claim that Davis had interfered with the man’s services, relating to the power and water allegation, as well as claims Davis had entered the unit without consent or notice, and another of a breach of quiet enjoyment.
Davis’ counterclaims were also dismissed with the decision noting that when the tribunal finds unlawful premises, it can not order the tenant to pay rent arrears or compensation, unless there are special circumstances, which there were not.
He has been ordered to pay the man a total of $9777, which includes a filing fee.
Tara Shaskey joined NZME in 2022 and is currently an assistant editor and reporter for the Open Justice team. She has been a reporter since 2014 and previously worked at Stuff covering crime and justice, arts and entertainment, and Māori issues.