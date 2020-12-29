'Ten minutes to get out': Evacuees flee Ahipara homes after massive fire moves closer

A view of the fire at Ahipara taken last night. Photo / Chad Cottle

By the time Tessa Pohio and her family evacuated their home at Ahipara there was ash falling around the house and flames along the top of the ridgeline.

Firefighters had warned them earlier that they wouldn't have much time to leave if evacuations were needed.

"The kids were scared but for us it was exciting, we all went down to the beach to watch," Pohio said.

But it "got serious" when a firefight told them: "You're not being evacuated right now, but if you do, you'll have only 10 minutes to get out."

About 20 minutes later they got the word to leave.

They had to leave dinner behind - crayfish, kahawai and two legs of lamb half-done in the barbecue.

They were one of 40 properties in the area that were evacuated and spent the night at Roma Marae.

For 9-year-old Macie Abley-Marsh, the fire was exciting at first.

"But when they told us to evacuate I started getting scared."

The fire started at about 5.45pm in Ahipara Gumfields Historic Reserve and quickly spread through dry scrub despite the best efforts of multiple crews and six helicopters.

Residents reported seeing flames as high as 40m as the blaze crept through scrub and towards homes.

Mayor John Carter said evacuation centres were set up - one at the Ahipara Rugby Club and another at Roma Marae, where evacuees would sleep for the night.

Volunteers Te Manea McKay, 12, and Jaqi Brown prepare food for the evacuees at Ahipara Rugby Club. Photo / Peter de Graaf

About 20 adults and 10 children, some in PJs and clutching cuddly toys, were at Ahipara Rugby Club at 10.30pm on Tuesday.

A band of volunteers, many associated with the club, prepared food for evacuees, while

members of Te Rarawa, the local iwi, headed to the club with fruit and vegetables from their market gardens.

Taupō Bay Fire Brigade volunteer Ann Te Maru gets a kai after fighting her first big fire. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Carter said when helicopters were stood down last night when it became too dark for them to work, the fire was still spreading.

As the flames pushed towards the village, there was a risk home could be destroyed.

By Tuesday night, the fire had grown to 2km wide in size, he said.

Helicopters would be back first light Wednesday with fire engines on standby to protect buildings, he said.

He described the scene as "pretty horrendous" and said some residents were apprehensive about leaving their homes.

Around 40 homes have been evacuated in Ahipara as a fire burns on a nearby ridgeline. Photo / Rachel Ward

"Some didn't want to evacuate, understandably, they wanted to be there to try and protect their homes. There is a ... great deal of anxiety and concern."

On Tuesday afternoon, Dave Clark, who has a section on Wharo Way, said firefighters made sure everyone was removed from the area.

Clark described the fire, which was mostly burning through native bush, as massive and said he had never seen anything like it before.

Another resident, Justin Edgecombe, said the fire was being fuelled by strong winds.

"It's a massive, big scrub fire coming over the hill from behind [Ahipara]," he told the Herald.

"Where I was looking at it, I was a long away but the flames looked likely there were probably 30m, 40m in the air."

Local resident Teuri Reihana said smoke from the fire was "extremely thick".

A "massive" fire in Ahipara in the Far North burns into the night. Photo / Supplied

"It's one of the biggest fires I have seen up here.

"It was so thick you couldn't see the mountain which was only 400m away."

Reihana said it showed no signs of slowing down and remained visible later in the evening.

"I live two kilometres away and I can see the flames clearly from my house."