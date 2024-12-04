“I looked down and the outlet was scorched.

“It hadn’t caught fire yet but it was pretty darn close.”

Hastings man Tony Richards said he found his Temu water feature smoking and the outlet scorched. Photo / Tony Richards.

Richards was diagnosed with cancer last year which severed his spinal cord. He now permanently uses a wheelchair and said he hated to think what would happen if the device caught on fire in the night.

“Not only that, I am only on a sickness benefit, we haven’t got much, but the junk we have is ours.”

He said he wanted to warn others of the danger and would not be purchasing electronics from the site again.

Temu said it wasn’t able to respond without specific product details that had been inadvertently thrown out by Richards.

Increase in fires - Fire and Emergency

Risk reduction and investigations manager Peter Gallagher said Fire and Emergency was aware of an increase in fires caused by portable electrical devices.

“Often people purchase a cable because it’s cheap, and it’s useful to have a couple of backups around the house.

“However, even if the charger fits your device, it might not be compatible and could cause a device to charge too slowly, or overheat and start a fire.”

Gallagher said people should not charge devices under blankets or pillows, only on hard surfaces.

Gallagher also recommended charging devices near a smoke alarm in case something goes wrong.

‘Significant dangers’

WorkSafe New Zealand told the Herald there can be “significant dangers” buying electrical equipment online from overseas retailers, particularly if the products don’t comply with New Zealand’s safety standards.

“Many items sold on international platforms may not be designed for New Zealand’s voltage requirements [230V] or local plug configurations, leading to potential hazards like electrical shocks, fires, or equipment failures,” a spokesperson said.

“Counterfeit or substandard products are common online, often mimicking reputable brands while lacking the necessary quality and safety testing. Overseas sellers can also be less accountable, making it difficult to address issues such as faulty products or damages.

“Without proper safety certifications or installation instructions, consumers risk improper use, creating serious safety concerns for homes and workplaces.”

It comes after a Temu phone charger sparked a house fire on Auckland’s North Shore that significantly damaged a family home.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said the cable was being used to recharge a phone and had been placed on soft material in a Greenhithe house when it overheated and caught fire.

A Temu charger sparked a house fire in Greenhithe in Auckland's North Shore.

Temu launched an investigation into the fire and told the Herald they were “deeply concerned” about the incident.

Layne Sparks, who lives at the Greenhithe house, said his partner was using a “green, flashing cord” bought from the Chinese-owned online retailer to charge her phone and left it between their bed and a pillow to protect it from their pet rabbit.

He said his partner heard the smoke alarm go off while outside and rushed back inside to check on their 1-year-old baby.

“She apparently saw smoke straight away, went straight [in] and grabbed our baby and went outside.”

Sparks said two walls would have to be replaced and the bedroom was completely burned out, while the bathroom was left “black with smoke”.

Rachel Maher is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. She has worked for the Herald since 2022.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.