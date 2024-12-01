A Temu charger sparked a house fire in Greenhithe on Auckland's North Shore.

Sparks said his partner had taken a sleeping pill which hadn’t worked, leading her to go outside for a cigarette.

“They say smoking kills. It might have saved [that] night.”

While outside, his partner heard the smoke alarm go off and rushed back inside to check on their 1-year-old baby.

“She apparently saw smoke straight away, went straight [in] and grabbed our baby and went outside.”

Sparks says he was gaming in the downstairs garage when his partner alerted him to the fire, and he ran to the top floor thinking she had gone further into the house.

“[I opened] that door and just saw pitch black, like just black-as smoke, you know, you can’t see anything ahead of you ... within a second I was just covered in it.”

The family and their pet rabbit escaped and fire crews from Albany and Greenhithe arrived to put out the blaze.

Sparks said two walls would have to be replaced and the bedroom was completely burned out, while the bathroom was left “black with smoke”.

The top floor will “need to be redone” and the second floor sustained significant water damage, as well as “muddy, ashy stuff” rubbed into the floor, he said.

Sparks said their landlord had house insurance but they did not have contents insurance, meaning they would have to replace everything in their bedroom.

The family have moved out while the clean-up and repair process is being undertaken and have started a Givealittle to help cover costs.

“I think the main thing to take away from this is: Don’t use cheap charging cables,” Sparks said.

“If they’re not really that safe or from an approved manufacturer, then you’re just risking something like this happening.”

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said they recommend device chargers only be operated on hard surfaces to reduce fire risk.

