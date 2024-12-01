A cheap phone charger has proven costly after it sparked a fire in on Auckland’sNorth Shore that significantly damaged a family home.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said the cable being used to recharge a phone and had been placed on soft material in a Greenhithe house when it overheated and caught fire on Saturday, November 23.
Five fire trucks attended the blaze at the three-storey house around 9.30pm and evacuated all occupants safely, the spokesperson said.
Layne Sparks said his partner was using a “green, flashing cord” bought from online retailer Temu to charge her phone and left it between their bed and a pillow to protect it from their pet rabbit.
“It seems like the cord, being so hot, just caught the bed on fire, and it all went off.”