Police cars outside the Kiwi Superette after the robbery. Photo / Dean Purcell

Four teenagers smashed their way through the Perspex screen protecting a shop owner of a West Auckland dairy on Saturday morning.

Police said they were called to the robbery of Kiwi Superette on the corner of Henderson Valley Rd and Pine Ave shortly after 10am on the first day of the school holidays. Several items are understood to have been taken but further details were limited at time of publication.

The owner of the shop told the Herald four teenagers aged about 15 or 16 smashed through the wire and Perspex of the counter.

It is not the first time the dairy has been targeted by young robbers. Photo / Dean Purcell

He did not have time to activate the fog cannon but said he was not injured in the robbery. The owner declined to comment further.

Police have been approached for further comment on whether any of the robbers have been apprehended.

Officers remained at the scene about noon.

Two years ago, the dairy was robbed by three youths who were arrested after a dramatic police chase across West Auckland.