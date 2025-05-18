“The fact they’re okay is a real relief given what the river was looking like,” he said.
“The rescue showed the value in packing a locator beacon and looking at the forecast – lessons anyone heading into the outdoors should learn. Both these guys did lots of things right, but it shows how quickly the conditions can change."
The constable credited the Land Search and Rescue volunteers, the Rescue Co-ordination Centre, and local landowners for their help in the rescue.
“They all deserve thanks for the parts they played. There are a lot of people willing to drop everything to help a stranger, and we couldn’t do it without them.”
“If you’re heading into the wilderness, pay attention to the forecast and weather warnings, and don’t risk crossing a flooded or fast-rising river – you’re better to wait it out.
“Despite all that, they packed a locator beacon and used it when they needed to. And importantly, the one with the beacon stayed put after activating it, so we were able to find them without any trouble.”