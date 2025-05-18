“His friend made the right choice not to go in after him,” he said.

“The boys thought it [could be traversed], but underestimated the power the water was packing.”

The teen who was swept away managed to get to safety on the opposite riverbank.

He stayed put and activated the locator beacon while the other boy walked to the end of the track to wait for police and family members.

Land Search and Rescue teams rescued two teens who got into trouble during a hike in Tararua Forest Park. Photo / NZ Police

The Search and Rescue team were able to assist the second teen out and both of them were fine, aside from being cold and wet, McCormack said.

“The fact they’re okay is a real relief given what the river was looking like,” he said.

“The rescue showed the value in packing a locator beacon and looking at the forecast – lessons anyone heading into the outdoors should learn. Both these guys did lots of things right, but it shows how quickly the conditions can change."

The constable credited the Land Search and Rescue volunteers, the Rescue Co-ordination Centre, and local landowners for their help in the rescue.

“They all deserve thanks for the parts they played. There are a lot of people willing to drop everything to help a stranger, and we couldn’t do it without them.”

“If you’re heading into the wilderness, pay attention to the forecast and weather warnings, and don’t risk crossing a flooded or fast-rising river – you’re better to wait it out.

“Despite all that, they packed a locator beacon and used it when they needed to. And importantly, the one with the beacon stayed put after activating it, so we were able to find them without any trouble.”