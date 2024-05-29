Five dead in horrific crash near Hamilton, why a group of uni students are refusing to pay rent and Robert de Niro fires up against Donald Trump. Video / AP / NZHerald

Two runners have been found by Land Search and Rescue shivering under a single survival blanket on conservation land north of Wellington.

A police spokesperson said they received a report last night of two people in need of assistance after they had got lost during a run in the Tararua Forest Park.

Sergeant Anthony Matheson said the pair had been training for an upcoming event and had run from Waiohine Gorge attempting a 32km circuit where they lost their way while descending from Mt Neil, and were stranded in the dark.

“They were lightly equipped, and sub-zero temperatures were forecast for overnight, so time was of the essence in finding them.”

Hawke’s Bay Rescue Helicopter delivered a LandSAR team to the nearby Mt Cone in Tararua Forest Park.

The two runners were found stranded near 1000m elevation and several hours’ walk from the nearest road.

The pair were flown out of the park before it began to rain after they were found sharing a survival blanket, cold and shivering.

Both were assessed by a paramedic, but did not require further medical attention.



