Updated

Teens facing raft of charges after night-long Hawke’s Bay crime spree

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, Children’s Minister Karen Chhour and Police Minister Mark Mitchell announced new measures to combat youth crime.

Two teenagers will appear in court after a night-long crime spree across Hawke’s Bay sparked by a “craving” for lollies.

Police revealed today that the boys, aged 13 and 14, have been charged with aggravated robbery, burglary, the theft of eight vehicles and trying to pinch four others.

The alleged offending happened between midnight and 8.45am on July 15, police said today.

“The marathon sprawled from Napier to Hawke’s Bay, leaving a trail of victims and damaged vehicles,” said Detective Steve Leonard.

“But it was a craving for sweets that led to their downfall at Te Awanga’s Four Square, at 10am.”

“There, a senior constable spotted the stolen car used during an aggravated robbery two hours earlier – when a worker at an Onekawa dairy was threatened with a tyre iron.

“As the terrified woman tried to hide in a cupboard, the offenders grabbed tobacco products, icecreams, lollies and a cash drawer, then fled.”

Leonard said the pair are due to reappear in the Napier Youth Court on August 1.

“They face a number of charges stemming from the events on July 15, while one also faces other charges relating to events in May and June,” he said.

“While the arrests are positive, we’re dismayed at the number of people who have become victims within a matter of hours.

“The trauma of being threatened while doing your job is unacceptable, and for some people, the loss of a car can have a profound impact on the life of them and their family.

“This type of offending creates widespread harm in our communities, and we will continue to tackle it head-on.”

Leonard urged the public to contact police as soon as possible about any suspicious or illegal behaviour.

“Call 111 if it’s happening now, or 105 if it’s after the fact,” he said.



