“But it was a craving for sweets that led to their downfall at Te Awanga’s Four Square, at 10am.”

“There, a senior constable spotted the stolen car used during an aggravated robbery two hours earlier – when a worker at an Onekawa dairy was threatened with a tyre iron.

“As the terrified woman tried to hide in a cupboard, the offenders grabbed tobacco products, icecreams, lollies and a cash drawer, then fled.”

Leonard said the pair are due to reappear in the Napier Youth Court on August 1.

“They face a number of charges stemming from the events on July 15, while one also faces other charges relating to events in May and June,” he said.

“While the arrests are positive, we’re dismayed at the number of people who have become victims within a matter of hours.

“The trauma of being threatened while doing your job is unacceptable, and for some people, the loss of a car can have a profound impact on the life of them and their family.

“This type of offending creates widespread harm in our communities, and we will continue to tackle it head-on.”

Leonard urged the public to contact police as soon as possible about any suspicious or illegal behaviour.

“Call 111 if it’s happening now, or 105 if it’s after the fact,” he said.







