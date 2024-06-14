Brian Fowler, 70, was critically wounded when he tried to restrain a teen who was breaking into his ute in his driveway in Southgate, Wellington in December 2022. Photo / Melissa Nightingale

A Wellington teenager who smashed a man in the head with a brick has been sentenced - and will get to keep his name permanently suppressed

The teen, who pleaded guilty to aggravated wounding and drugs related charges, was sentenced in the Wellington District Court today to five months home detention and ordered to pay $700 reparation

His victim, Brian Fowler, told NZME he is a “shadow” of himself more than a year after the attack in the driveway of his Southgate home.

He said the incident has left him with ongoing health issues and personality changes.

Crown prosecutor Jess MacPherson said the attack was serious offending against a member of the public strongly opposed to the teen receiving name suppression.

The teen’s lawyer Val Nisbet said the scuffle and fight had serious consequences acknowledged by the young man and his mother.

But he urged the judge to impose a sentence of community detention, saying the teen needed to work and that was something he and his family wanted to do.

“He’s young, very young and he’s had a tough time,” Nisbet said.

Judge Bruce Davidson said the offending was serious and had occurred shortly after the teen turned 18.

But the judge also made it clear the teen has had difficulties.

“It’s clear your teenage years have been blighted by mental health and drug issues and these are difficult issues for anyone to confront, let alone anyone as young as you,” he said.

Judge Davidson said the teen’s age coupled with his fragile mental health were reasons to permanently suppress his name.

Asked what he thought of the sentence, Fowler said: “I’m not outraged by it”.

“He needed to face the consequences of his actions. He has been given some inconvenience and I just want him to make the best of his circumstances and never offend again. But I’m not confident of that.”

‘It was pretty much full-on’

The 69-year-old was injured in December 2022 after hearing a noise in his driveway about 2.30am.

He crept outside and saw the light on in his ute, with a pair of legs protruding as the teenaged thief rummaged through the interior.

“I went out and grabbed him and had a stern word with him, shall we say,” he told NZME.

The pair grappled for a while, ending up on the ground a couple of times.

“It was pretty much full-on,” he said.

“It was an unedifying spectacle.”

Fowler, who has previously served in the army and studied martial arts, said he was rough with the teen but didn’t hurt him beyond “manhandling” him.

“I was careful not to injure him, he just got a bit knocked around.”

He said the teen offered to give him back the 90 cents he’d stolen from the car if Fowler would let him go.

“I said ‘it doesn’t work like that’.”

Fowler intended to detain the teen until police arrived, but as they scuffled, the teen grabbed a brick in the darkness and smashed it into the side of Fowler’s head, causing him to black out briefly.

“I came to, to find his hand in my mouth . . . It was extraordinary. The guy wasn’t an experienced fighter, but I am.”

Fowler said he “sorted him out and picked him up and threw him on the wife’s bench seat”. Then, with a “captive audience”, he “gave him a piece of my mind”.

“He decided he’s not interested in hearing any more from me . . . he just slipped out from underneath me. He was young, agile and fast, too fast for me.”

The teen disappeared into Fowler’s “jungle” of a section, and police arrived shortly after.

The teen was bitten by police dogs during the arrest.

‘Stroke and death territory’

While sitting on the couch being assessed by paramedics, Fowler began to feel faint and couldn’t speak. He felt himself tipping slowly sideways, but the paramedics were able to catch him before he fell over. He then started having multiple seizures.

He continued to have seizures in hospital, with his blood pressure dropping down to 70 over 50, which he said put him in “stroke territory and death territory”.

He also had issues with his heart which he said related to muddled signals from his brain.

He was eventually stabilised, but spent days in hospital before he could be discharged.

A year and a half on from the injury, Fowler said he had improved but his recovery was “not a finished project”.

For a long time he struggled to sleep at night, lying rigid and awake listening for noises outside. “It wasn’t rigid with fear, it was just adrenaline.

“Any noise, I would be up and I would be prowling out around the house with a torch.”

He has had occasional tremors and small seizures at night, which felt as though someone had wrapped a hairnet around his skull and was twisting it tighter. He also felt as though his brain was “mush”, and believes he has post-traumatic stress disorder.

Fowler has had to give up his business as a one-man concrete-cutting and demolition contractor and has lost strength.

“I’m a shadow of what I used to be.”

Meanwhile, he said his therapy team believe he has mental health issues caused by his head injury, which has changed his personality.

Fowler describes himself now as unreasonable and quick to anger, often finding himself ready to physically fight someone over minor issues.

“Whenever something goes wrong, it goes wrong with a snap of my fingers. I just take a dislike to someone and it’s all on and I’ve got my fist balling.”

He had “flare-ups” at times, which could be triggered by incidents such as finding out his attacker was applying for permanent name suppression.

“I’m appalled,” he said, adding he believed being named was “the price you paid” for offending, and that “secrecy wasn’t a valid expectation”.

