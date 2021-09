Police have charged a 15-year-old in a homicide investigation in Northland.

Police have charged a 15-year-old in a homicide investigation in Northland.

A teenager has been charged with murder after a man was found dead in a crashed vehicle in Northland.

Police have charged a 15-year-old with murder. They have been taken into police custody, 1 News reports.

Officers investigating the homicide are also speaking to children as young as 12 years old.

- more to come -