Police are hunting for the driver of a vehicle which struck a pedestrian during an early-morning car meet in Canterbury on Saturday.

Police are hunting for the driver of a vehicle which struck a pedestrian during an early-morning car meet in Canterbury on Saturday.

Police are appealing for information after a pedestrian was hospitalised following a crash at a car meet in North Canterbury.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Beatties Rd and Upper Sefton Rd in Ashley about 2.20am on Saturday morning, where a person had sustained serious injuries.

Hato Hone St John responded by sending one ambulance to the scene and transported one person, a pedestrian, to Christchurch Hospital in a serious condition.

Police said inquiries were ongoing to locate the driver and determine the circumstances of the incident.