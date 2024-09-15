Advertisement
Teenage pedestrian hospitalised after reportedly being struck by vehicle during Canterbury car meet

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Police are hunting for the driver of a vehicle which struck a pedestrian during an early-morning car meet in Canterbury on Saturday.

Police are appealing for information after a pedestrian was hospitalised following a crash at a car meet in North Canterbury.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Beatties Rd and Upper Sefton Rd in Ashley about 2.20am on Saturday morning, where a person had sustained serious injuries.

Hato Hone St John responded by sending one ambulance to the scene and transported one person, a pedestrian, to Christchurch Hospital in a serious condition.

Police said inquiries were ongoing to locate the driver and determine the circumstances of the incident.

Chris Lynch Media reported an 18-year-old man was injured after being struck by a ute at a car meet, leaving him unconscious.

The teenager’s aunt told Chris Lynch Media he had since been released from hospital and faced a lengthy recovery from a concussion, but did not suffer any broken bones.

A video shared with Chris Lynch Media reportedly shows the ute performing a burnout before striking the pedestrian with the rear of the vehicle, causing them to flip, before the driver flees the scene.

Anyone with information which could assist police enquiries is asked to contact police online by visiting 105.police.govt.nz and clicking “Update Report”, or by calling 105 and referencing file number P059961820.

