A Nelson College for Girls student has been seriously injured after being hit by a car outside the school this afternoon.

A police spokesperson said emergency services were notified about 3.15pm after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

“At this stage, it appears they have suffered serious injuries.

“Traffic is currently flowing. Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are under way.”