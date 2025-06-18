A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said crews were notified of a motor vehicle incident on Trafalgar St at 3.14pm.
“We responded with one ambulance, one rapid response vehicle and one operations manager.
“One patient, in a serious condition, was taken to Nelson Hospital.”
Nelson MP Rachel Boyack posted on Facebook: “I’m really sad to read this news.
“My thoughts are with the student who has been injured, her friends and family, and all of the Nelson College for Girls family.
“This is an awful incident to have happened outside the school,” she said.
“I’ve been in touch with the school to offer my support, and I know all of Nelson will be sending their love to the young woman who has been hurt today.”
More to come