A 16-year-old girl was allegedly stabbed after getting off a bus in Christchurch yesterday afternoon.

A police statement said officers responded to the incident on Pensacola Cres, Broomfield, about 12.30 pm on Monday.

The teen’s mother described the alleged assault on a community Facebook page.

“My child was stabbed by a woman (maybe pregnant) getting off the 130 bus.”

She said her daughter was at Christchurch Hospital.

“She is okay. We are still in hospital waiting for the doctor’s treatment plans to follow through.

“She never wants to bus again, emotionally not too good.”

The mother told Chris Lynch Media her daughter tried to stop passing vehicles for help but no one pulled over.

“My child tried flagging down cars and no one stopped to help her.

“Absolutely horrifying experience for my child, she is still coming to terms with it.”

Hato Hone St John staff treated one patient at the scene.

The person was transported to Christchurch Hospital in a moderate condition.

Police said the investigation into the incident is ongoing.



