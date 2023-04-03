Scottish tourist Karen Aim was murdered in Taupō in January 2008 by a 14-year-old. Photo / Supplied

Scottish tourist Karen Aim was murdered in Taupō in January 2008 by a 14-year-old. Photo / Supplied

The man who bashed Scottish tourist Karen Aim to death with a baseball bat when he was just 14 years old has given new insight into why he committed such a brutal crime.

He claims that as a youth he believed violence towards women was “normal” and that his actions were “an accident”.

But he still denies there was a sexual element to his offending despite the Parole Board saying it was “clear” a violation occurred.

In January 2008 Jahche Broughton battered the 26-year-old to death while she was visiting Taupō on a trip around New Zealand.

Karen Aim. Photo / Supplied

Aim had been at a party and was walking back to her accommodation when she encountered Broughton who had been at a local school smashing windows with the bat.

He attacked her and as she lay badly injured on the street, he continued hitting her with the weapon.

Aim’s skull was fractured and she suffered extensive brain injuries.

Several days earlier Broughton had bashed another woman so badly with a rock that she needed 30 staples and extra stitches to her head.

Broughton pleaded guilty to murdering Aim but said while he was at the scene when the crime took place another person - a “gang prospect” named “Brian” - was “mainly responsible”.

He became eligible for parole in 2020 and at his first hearing told the board he no longer maintained the lie that a “gang prospect” named “Brian” was “mainly responsible”.

At the time he took “full responsibility” for the murder and was “very sorry” for his actions.

He appeared before the board last month for the third time and was finally able to offer more of an explanation for his offending.

“We talked with Mr Broughton for some time about the offending,” said Parole Board chairman Sir Ron Young in a decision released to the Herald.

“He described some of the background and reasons for the attacks as a lack of understanding of who he was, being brought up with no boundaries, and the abuse of drugs and alcohol.

“He said he thought at the time of the violence, that violence with regard to both of these women was, in his words, ‘normal’ and that the offending was ‘an accident’.”

Jahche Broughton assaulted a young woman days before he murdered Scottish tourist Karen Aim. Photo / Glenn Jeffrey

Sir Ron said the board remained “concerned” at Broughton’s “understanding of what led up to the violence and the causes of violence.

“In addition, he continues to maintain that there was no sexual aspect to the murder despite what seems to be clear evidence,” he said.

“The evidence seemed clear that the female victim’s lower clothing had been partially removed, exposing her genitals.”

Sir Ron said Broughton, now 29, had completed a special treatment programme in prison around violent offending but only made “limited progress” which raised “concerns about the way forward for him”.

He had also completed a drug treatment programme and had done “relatively well”.

Sir Ron said a cultural report had been provided to the board giving more background and insight into Broughton’s early life and behaviour.

However, the board still had some serious concerns and advised that a psychological report was needed to inform its decision-making “as to the way forward” for the convicted killer.

“We note that one of our suggestions in the cultural report relates to a restorative justice process,” said Sir Ron.

Parole Board Chairman Sir Ron Young. Photo / Stuart Munro

“Great care would need to be given to the development of such a process, particularly given that we have, in the past, said it should be triggered primarily by the victims.

“In addition, there may be real difficulties in having such a process given Mr Broughton’s observations regarding the sexual aspect of the offending and the background reasons for that offending.”

Sir Ron said the psychological report should focus on:

Broughton’s risk

What further rehabilitation might be appropriate to meet that risk

What reintegration might be appropriate for him

“In the meantime, he remains an undue risk,” said Sir Ron.

Broughton will see the board again by the end of July this year.

Aim hailed from Orkney in Scotland.

She visited New Zealand for three months in 2006 and returned shortly before she was killed on a working visa.

She had taken a job in a glass-blowing gallery before she died.

CCTV images show her visiting a service station about 2am the day she died - shortly after leaving a Taupō bar.

She was discovered lying semi-conscious in the street 30 minutes later.

Aim died later in hospital.

Her father Brian described her as a “very bubbly, bright, cheerful character.

“She put a ray of sunshine into every room she came into,” he said.

A funeral was held in her hometown after her body was returned to her family in Scotland.

Tributes were paid to the “caring, sweet and beautiful spirit” who had messaged family not long before her death saying: “Taupo is the place for me: it feels so good.”

Aim’s aunt said whenever the young woman would stay with her “the whole house changed as if a light had been switched on.

‘She absolutely buzzed with life,” she said.

“Now her bright light has been cruelly snuffed out.

“She died in unimaginable terror and pain after being savagely beaten on a street corner.

“As for her family, a piece of them will have died with her. They have been condemned to live without her, remembering how she died... justice will never be done.”

Aim’s father died 10 years after her murder.

What is restorative justice?

Restorative justice in New Zealand is an informal, facilitated meeting between a victim, offender and any appropriate support people.

The process usually takes place before a person is sentenced.

At a restorative justice conference, a convicted offender has the chance to take responsibility for their offending and apologise to their victims.

Discussions can also be held around how to “put right” the harm the offender has caused, and to find ways to make sure they don’t reoffend in future.

All RJ conferences are run by a trained facilitator will whose job it is to “keep everyone safe and supported” and make sure the discussion stays on track.