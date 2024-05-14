Waikawau Bay, Coromandel.

New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) personnel have converged on Waikawau Bay in the Coromandel for a week-long exercise.

The exercise got under way on Monday with 30 personnel involved and would include the presence of low-flying aircraft during early evenings.

An NZDF spokesperson said Waikawau Bay provided an excellent coastal location, with native bush and undulating terrain to mimic the characteristics of a Pacific nation or isolated coastal areas of New Zealand.

“Within Waikawau Bay, the areas being used by the NZDF will be clearly signposted to ensure people are aware of the training.

“However, the majority of the land being used is privately owned and will not impact the public; with all exercises we consider the size and type of activity, and how this might impact the local residents and public.

“For the Waikawau Bay exercise, it is deemed a low-to-no impact exercise on the local residents.”

Low-flying aircraft would be present during early evenings, and no irregular flying hours would be conducted, unless there was a real-time emergency situation, the spokesperson said.

Blank ammunition would be used.

“We appreciate the unique wildlife across New Zealand in areas we train and the NZDF has consulted the Department of Conservation (DoC) for the use of DoC-owned land in the Waikawau Bay area.

“In this consultation we have sought guidance and approval to utilise land without causing any undesirable damage to native fauna and flora.”

It was confirmed the NZDF has engaged with a number of landowners and DoC to gain approval to use the privately owned and DoC-owned land.

“Through this engagement we have gained a good understanding of the number of residents in Waikawau Bay area.”

When asked for further details about the training schedule, the spokesperson said: “Due to a number of reasons, we do not release exact locations and timings of the training, but where possible, as the information released advises, activities such as the firing of blanks will take place in areas away from the public.

“While we understand that not every resident will be made aware of the exercise, we strive to make reasonable attempts to ensure a large majority are and that close-knit communities can share the information in their own networks.”

The spokesperson said the NZDF would distribute pamphlets before conducting the exercise to inform residents.

“We wish to reiterate our thanks again to those who live in the areas in which we conduct our vital and important training across New Zealand.

“The training we do is in the interest of protecting New Zealand, New Zealanders, and New Zealand’s interests. As such, the NZDF seeks to train in environments that have similar characteristics to that of which we may operate in, such as metro areas in cities, rural landscapes and beach areas.”







