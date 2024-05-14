Police were called to Te Ngae Rd on Sunday night. Photo / NZME

Police say three people have been arrested and a firearm seized following two incidents in Rotorua.

Police were called to Te Ngae Rd around 8.35pm on Sunday following reports of a man allegedly presenting a firearm towards the occupants of a house, Rotorua Area Commander Inspector Herby Ngawhika said in a statement today.

He said the firearm was not discharged.

Police followed a vehicle from Te Ngae Rd and pulled it over. Ngawhika said they seized a firearm and took the four occupants into custody.

He said two were released without charge and the other two, men aged 27 and 31, would reappear in court on May 27 on charges including presenting a firearm, possessing ammunition, possessing a firearm and breach release conditions.

In the second incident, a “vehicle of interest” was spiked on Old Taupo Rd just before midnight on Sunday after the driver allegedly fled police.

Ngawhika alleged the 35-year-old driver abandoned the vehicle and was arrested after a short foot chase.

He was also due to reappear in the Rotorua District Court on May 27, Ngawhika said.

He encouraged anyone who saw suspicious or unlawful activity to contact police, either via 111 if it was happening now or 105 if it was after the fact.











