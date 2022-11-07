Teen to fight murder charge after death of toddler

The teen's name suppression hearing will be held later this month.

An 18-year-old woman charged with murder after the death of a 2-year-old intends to defend the charge.

She appeared in the High Court at Hamilton this morning and through her lawyer, Rebekah Webby, entered a not guilty plea.

The child died in hospital on Saturday, April 9, after the occupants of a vehicle flagged down a police patrol car in Heaphy Tce seeking help with an unresponsive child.

A scene examination was done at the child’s home and an autopsy was conducted.

In allocating a trial date, Crown prosecutor Jacinda Hamilton said it shouldn’t take much longer than two weeks.

Most of that time would be taken up with expert medical evidence, she said.

“That will be the most lengthy part of the trial.”

Webby said she would also pursue name suppression for her client.

Justice Graham Lang said a date for that hearing would be set down later this month but indicated it would likely be held in December.

The teen was remanded on further bail, to a Bay of Plenty property, to reappear for a case review in the High Court in February next year.