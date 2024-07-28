Teen stabbed during fight in Palmerston North

Photo / File

An 18-year-old man was stabbed and hospitalised following a brawl in Palmerston North, police said.

Palmerston North Police are appealing for information regarding the incident last night.

Around 10.30pm on Saturday July 27, Police were called to reports of disorder on Featherston St, near the intersection with Seddon St, a police spokesperson said.

Initial inquiries established that a fight involving a number of people had started at a nearby address and spilled out on to the road.

During the fight, an 18-year-old man was stabbed.