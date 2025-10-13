Advertisement
Teen friends killed as car rolls 98m on mountain in drunk crash

RNZ
3 mins to read

Coroner Peter Ryan found the pair had been driving about 200 metres off the formed track and after dark. Photo / RNZ, Conan Young

Poor decision-making contributed to the deaths of two teenage women in an off-road crash near Nelson last year, a coroner says.

The pair, whose names are suppressed, was returning from a hut in Mt Richmond Forest Park late on April 8 when their ute rolled 98m down a steep bank.

