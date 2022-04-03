Voyager 2021 media awards
Teen driver hits wall and crashes into police car in Aro Valley

The driver crashed into a wall at the bottom of Durham St near Aro St and then hit a Police vehicle. Photo / Sophie Trigger

By George Clark

A 17-year-old driver hit a wall in Wellington tonight, as he evaded police following a suspected vehicle theft.

A police spokesperson told the Herald that a driver in a potentially stolen vehicle failed to stop for police in Karori around 5.30pm.

Police did not pursue the vehicle but it was observed again in Aro Valley, where it crashed into a wall at the bottom of Durham St near Aro St and then hit a Police vehicle.

There were no serious injuries.

The driver, a 17-year-old male, has been arrested and will appear in the Youth Court on various charges.