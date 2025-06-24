Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Teen driver crashes into cars fleeing police across Waikato, caught by 111 calls

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Luck and support from the public helped police prevent a tragedy when a teenager allegedly drove dangerously while fleeing police in Waikato yesterday.

Luck and support from the public helped police prevent a tragedy when a teenager allegedly drove dangerously while fleeing police in Waikato yesterday.

A teenage driver who allegedly crashed into two innocent motorists while fleeing police in Waikato was caught after multiple 111 calls helped them track the stolen vehicle, police say.

It was “only down to luck” no one was killed, said Inspector Hywel Jones, praising members of the public who called

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand