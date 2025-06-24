After initially spotting the suspect vehicle travelling towards Hamilton on the Waikato Expressway, police lost sight of the car.

However, reports from the public at noon led police to Pine Ave in Hamilton, then State Highway 3 at Ōhaupō five minutes later, Jones said.

After monitoring the car for several minutes, they signalled the driver to stop, but he continued driving.

Officers further down SH3 laid road spikes, he said.

“In an attempt to avoid the spikes, the fleeing driver nearly collided with a member of the public’s vehicle.”

A pursuit was authorised about 12.10pm, but less than a minute later – at the West Rd intersection – the fleeing driver crashed into two other vehicles being driven by members of the public.

“Thankfully, neither of those innocent drivers was injured, and somehow the alleged driver of the fleeing vehicle was also unharmed.”

The teen ran away but was tracked by a police dog and arrested at 12.15pm.

“I want to thank those people who called 111 when they saw this horrendous driving – those calls were critical for us and helped us locate the alleged driver and ultimately arrest him.

“It’s only down to luck that we aren’t dealing with a death as a result of this driving, and a large part of that has been down to fast-thinking people picking up the phone.”

The 19-year-old driver has been charged with failing to stop for police, unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle, dangerous driving, and failing to stop or ascertain injury, Jones said.

He will appear in Hamilton District Court on Friday.

SH3 at the intersection with West Rd was closed for several hours while the Serious Crash Unit did a scene examination, but had since reopened.