“The fire crews cleared some material so two lanes of the four-lane highway could remain open, and all had left by 12.15 pm.”

About 1pm, crews were advised the rubble contained asbestos.

Taupō District Council discovered 10,000 tonnes of asbestos-contaminated concrete at Broadlands Rd Landfill in July 2024.

“They returned to the scene with a hazardous materials unit to assist police in making the location safe, and carried out decontamination for people at the scene using cold showers.”

The spokesperson said crews left the scene in the hands of police just after 4pm, with private contractors taking over the road clean-up and decontamination.

The Waikato Expressway was closed between the Tamahere off-ramp (SH21) and Victoria interchange, Cambridge.

New Zealand Transport Agency Waikato system manager Andy Oakley said initially only one lane was closed in each direction while the situation was assessed.

“Once it was determined that the truck’s load contained asbestos-contaminated material, the Expressway was fully closed in both directions to enable the clean-up from approximately 1pm.

“The road fully opened at midnight, so was closed for 11 hours.”

Oakley said NZTA contractors Fulton Hogan assisted Fire and Emergency with the clean-up.

WorkSafe, police and Waikato Regional Council were also involved.

“The clean-up was thorough and there is no ongoing risk,” Oakley said.

“NZ Police and WorkSafe are investigating the crash, so comment is limited at this stage.”

A WorkSafe New Zealand spokesperson said inquiries were being made “to assess compliance with the Health and Safety at Work Act 2015″.

Taupō District Council confirmed the truck and trailer involved in the crash was carrying crushed concrete from Broadlands Rd Landfill.

The council discovered about 10,100 tonnes of asbestos-contaminated crushed concrete at the landfill in July 2024.

According to the council’s February 25 meeting agenda, tests indicated 25% of the concrete samples had contamination beyond safe limits.

The council has approved $1.35 million in funds to address the issue, including $850,000 in February to dispose of the contaminated material at a North Waikato quarry.

“[The process] is nearly complete and the vast majority of material has been safely removed,” a council spokesperson said.

“Broadlands Rd Landfill has permanently stopped accepting concrete for recycling.”

In response to questions regarding this incident, Health New Zealand referred the Herald to its website.

According to the Health New Zealand website, risk of developing asbestos-related disease depends on how much asbestos a person was exposed to and for how long.

“There has been no ‘safe’ lower limit of exposure identified with certainty,” the website said.

The website said potential health problems happen if asbestos fibres become airborne.

“All exposure is thought to add to the overall risk of disease development. But the risk from a single, low-level exposure is considered to be extremely low.”

