NZTA people should avoid the area or follow the signposted detour, which is via SH 26 and SH 1B.

The Waikato Expressway is closed at Tamahere in both directions after a truck carrying contaminated asbestos rolled south of Cambridge Rd.

Police said emergency services received reports of a crash on State Highway 1 near Tamahere at 11.20am.

“No injuries have been reported at this stage.”

Police said motorists should expect delays and avoid the area if possible.

“Traffic management is en route and emergency services are working to clear the road.”