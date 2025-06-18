Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Waikato News

Waikato Expressway blocked at Tamahere after truck rolled

Maryana Garcia
By
Multimedia Journalist·Waikato Herald·
Quick Read

NZTA people should avoid the area or follow the signposted detour, which is via SH 26 and SH 1B.

NZTA people should avoid the area or follow the signposted detour, which is via SH 26 and SH 1B.

The Waikato Expressway is closed at Tamahere in both directions after a truck carrying contaminated asbestos rolled south of Cambridge Rd.

Police said emergency services received reports of a crash on State Highway 1 near Tamahere at 11.20am.

“No injuries have been reported at this stage.”

Police said motorists should

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Waikato News

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Waikato News