A New Zealand Transport Agency bulletin said the Waikato Expressway was closed in each direction south of Cambridge Rd due to an “extensive clean-up” following a truck roll near the Tamahere Drive off-ramp.
“The truck’s load has spilled across a significant area and contains contaminated asbestos material, which means the clean-up requires a full closure of the Expressway for safety.”
The bulletin said people should avoid the area or follow the signposted detour, which is via State Highway 26 and State Highway 1B.
“The Expressway will reopen once the clean-up is complete, which may take a few hours.”
Maryana Garcia is a Hamilton-based reporter covering breaking news in Waikato. She previously wrote for the Rotorua Daily Post and Bay of Plenty Times.