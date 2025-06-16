Advertisement
Teed up: Rising Kiwi pro golfer on reality of life on the road and swapping band sound checks for sporting pay cheques

Neil Reid
By
Senior reporter·NZ Herald·
11 mins to read

Young Kiwi golfer Mako Thompson takes aim at multi-million-dollar professional tour tournaments.
  • Rising Kiwi golfer Mako Thompson is preparing for a potentially life-changing tilt at the multi-million-dollar PGA Tour of Australasia.
  • The Napier-based 26-year-old says the memory of his late father Paul will spur him on.
  • He previously paid the bills by fronting covers band Audio Pimp and coaching at Maraenui Golf Club

It wasn’t long ago that Mako Thompson’s earnings fronting a covers band dwarfed what he made on the golf course.

The 26-year-old is the lead singer of Audio Pimp, joining guitarist Matt Wallace in a duo backed by pre-recorded tracks - that has provided plenty of good nights out for

