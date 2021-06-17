Tears shed as Hawke's Bay artist and musician Fane Flaws passes away

Artist Fane Flaws at the Hastings Community Arts Centre. Photo / NZME

The artist who co-wrote the iconic Kiwi song 'Tears' has caused a few to be shed in the past few days.

Fane Flaws, musician, artist and self described 'mark maker' passed away on Thursday after an illness.

At Pukehou Church in Hawke's Bay on Thursday night, music fans who had congregated to see and hear New Zealand musician Reb Fountain burst into tears and wept when told of Flaws passing by event organiser Jamie Macphail.

Macphail dedicated the evening to Flaws, noting how appropriate it was that music fans were gathered together in a church to 'commune' on the day of his death.

Flaws co-wrote the Crocodiles song Tears, sung by Jenny Morris, which hit the New Zealand Top 20 in 1980.

He also forged a career as a respected Napier based artist, and in the early 1970s was a former member of Blerta, a New Zealand musical and theatrical co-operative.

