Teachers strike over ‘despicable’ pay offer, demand better support

RNZ
4 mins to read

Secondary teachers are striking over a Government pay offer of 1% per year for three years. Photo / Alyse Wright

By John Gerritsen of RNZ

Striking secondary teachers say the Government’s pay offer is despicable.

At pickets around the country, members of the Post Primary Teachers Association told RNZ they were frustrated and disappointed.

The one-day strike is because of pay talks stalled over a Government

