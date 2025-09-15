Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Opinion
Home / New Zealand

Teachers’ strike ‘not about greed’, these pay numbers show why - Peter Wills

Opinion by
Peter Wills
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

If we want talented people from industry to teach we would have to pay a fair market rate to recruit them, writes teacher Peter Wills. Photo / Supplied

If we want talented people from industry to teach we would have to pay a fair market rate to recruit them, writes teacher Peter Wills. Photo / Supplied

THREE FACTS:

  • Thousands of senior secondary school students have been impacted by the teachers’ strike this week.
  • The Post Primary Teachers’ Association (PPTA) said teachers wanted pay and conditions that would attract and keep staff, and were striking over stalled negotiations.
  • The union voted last week to reject the Government’s latest offer and begin partial strikes.

On Thursday morning, the first question my Year 10 maths students asked me was “Have you seen the video of Charlie Kirk getting shot in the neck, Sir?” These students, just 14-15 years old, started talking about the video of the assassination. Almost all of them had seen

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save