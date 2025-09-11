Advertisement
Secondary teachers to strike next week after rejecting latest pay offer

RNZ
2 mins to read

Protesters in Wellington last month on the day teachers went on strike over the Government's pay offer. Photo / RNZ, Mark Papalii

Secondary teachers will strike next week after rejecting an improved pay offer.

The Post Primary Teachers’ Association confirmed its members voted overwhelmingly to reject the latest offer from the Government and for a partial strike from next Monday to Thursday.

Union members will not teach, instruct or supervise students in

