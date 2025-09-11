Secondary teachers to strike next week after rejecting latest pay offer

Protesters in Wellington last month on the day teachers went on strike over the Government's pay offer. Photo / RNZ, Mark Papalii

Secondary teachers will strike next week after rejecting an improved pay offer.

The Post Primary Teachers’ Association confirmed its members voted overwhelmingly to reject the latest offer from the Government and for a partial strike from next Monday to Thursday.

Union members will not teach, instruct or supervise students in certain levels each day with no Years 12 and 13s on Monday, Year 11s on Tuesday, Year 10s on Wednesday and Year 9s on Thursday.

Association president Chris Abercrombie said teachers were sending a clear message to the Government that they wanted an offer that met the needs of teachers and students.

The rejected offer included pay rises of 2-2.5% over two years for teachers at the top end of the pay scale.