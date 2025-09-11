Secondary teachers to strike next week after rejecting latest pay offer

The previous offer was for three 1% pay rises over three years.
Abercrombie said teachers wanted more pastoral care staffing so the increasing numbers of students with additional needs could be given the proper time and attention, and for pay and conditions to be able to attract new staff and keep teachers in the job.
“We are facing once in a generation changes to the secondary school curriculum and qualifications system,” he said.
“Now, more than ever, we need to keep as many as possible of our skilled and experienced teachers in the classroom to help bring in these changes.”
They were at least 800 teachers short because they were either crossing the ditch for better pay in Australia or finding better pay and conditions in other careers at home, he said.
The partial strike was in response to the lack of progress made in negotiations, Abercrombie said.
“Teachers don’t take this action lightly and would much rather be continuing to teach in a settled environment,” Abercrombie said.
“However, our collective agreement negotiations are a crucial way to get pressing teaching and learning issues addressed so we really need the government to acknowledge our concerns and commit to finding effective and meaningful solutions.”
Minister of Education Erica Stanford has been approached for comment.
