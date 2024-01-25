Teacher Darcy Strickland suffocated in his own blood after Flaxmere attack

Schoolteacher Darcy Strickland died after being attacked by Keontay Chadwick and Alizaye Todd in Flaxmere on October 13, 2022. Photo / Supplied

Schoolteacher Darcy Strickland suffocated in his own blood after being viciously stomped on by two Mongrel Mob associates on a Flaxmere street.

A witness said one of the attackers seemed to be enjoying what he was doing, and laughed as he made sure each kick was making contact.

Then, as a woman friend bent over the fatally injured man, she too was attacked and punched and stomped unconscious.

The witness who described the attack on Strickland, which went on for several minutes, believed the laughing man was Alizaye Kireka Windzar Todd, 20, who pleaded guilty to Strickland’s murder last month.

In the High Court at Napier on Friday, the second attacker, Keontay Wayne Chadwick, 23, pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Todd was also brought back before Justice Dale La Hood on Friday, and pleaded guilty to injuring the female victim with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

Both men were remanded in custody for sentencing on April 22.

A Crown summary of facts said that Strickland, 29, suffered multiple blunt force head injuries and had a large amount of blood at the back of his mouth and in his airways.

This meant he was unable to breathe and died as a result of suffocation and aspiration of blood, the summary said.





