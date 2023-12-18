By RNZ

An IT worker accused of leaking Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand vaccine data has pleaded not guilty in the Wellington District Court today.

Barry Young, 56, was greeted with applause by his crowd of supporters in the public gallery, including high-profile conspiracy theorist Liz Gunn.

His lawyer, Matthew Hague, has advised the court Young has elected trial by jury.

He is next set to appear on February 23.

Barry Young, accused of leaking Te Whatu Ora vaccine data, talks to a wellwisher outside Wellington District Court. Photo / RNZ, Ruth Hill

Judge Andrew Nicholls had advised the packed gallery to keep their phones on silent and refrain from interjections.

However, loud cheering and a chorus of He’s A Jolly Good Fellow erupted among those outside the courtroom as he departed.

Barry Young's supporters gather outside the Wellington District Court to congratulate him on his not-guilty plea. Photo / RNZ, Ruth Hill

- RNZ



