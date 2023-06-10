Te Rā,. Source / Christchurch Art Gallery / Cultural Heritage Imaging

Te Rā, the only known customary Māori sail in existence, is returning to Aotearoa on loan from the British Museum in London and will go on display in Christchurch in July.

Woven from harakeke more than 200 years ago, the sail, which has been in storage at the museum for many years, will be accompanied home by a Māori delegation that is expected to head to the United Kingdom next week.

Te Rā will be exhibited at Christchurch Art Gallery Te Puna o Waiwhetū, with pouarataki curator Māori, Chloe Cull (Ngāi Tahu, Ngāi Te Ruahikihiki), offering a public kōrero about the taonga on Wednesday July 12 at 6pm.

“The homecoming of this taonga is a deeply significant moment for all New Zealanders. Revealing complex weaving technologies, Te Rā is a symbol of Māori skill, innovation and adaptation, and the importance of voyaging in Māori culture,” a gallery description says.

“This exhibition presents an opportunity for all New Zealanders to grow their understanding of this important part of our nation’s cultural heritage.”

- Te Ao Māori News