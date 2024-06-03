Police Minister wants greater powers following boy racer incident, recession driving business sales boom and man loses life savings in today's NZ Herald headlines.

Police are seeking information from the public following a fight in Te Puke which has left one person in a serious condition.

Five people have been arrested following a brawl in Te Puke early on Saturday morning, police said in a statement today.

Police were called to Dunlop Road at about 2.45am following reports of a group of people fighting in the street.

Police say some of the people involved then left the scene in a vehicle.

“The driver failed to stop for police and a pursuit was initiated. The pursuit was abandoned within 10 minutes, and the vehicle was located abandoned in Greerton just after 3am.

“Following a short search by police staff on foot, assisted by the Police Dog Unit, five people were located and taken into custody in relation to the disorder.”

Police said one person was in a serious but stable condition in Tauranga Hospital.

“The investigation is ongoing and police would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the disorder or have any footage, including CCTV.

“Police can be contacted by calling 105 or online at 105.police.govt.nz, using “update report”, and reference file number 240601/2533.”

- SunLive