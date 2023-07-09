Lucky punters in Te Puke and Waihī have won $17,514 with Lotto Second Division in Saturday night’s live Lotto draw.
The winning tickets were sold at New World Waihī and Four Square Te Puke.
Winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:
- Whau Valley Dairy, Whangārei
- MyLotto, Auckland
- Albany Central Superette, Auckland
- Don’s Food Market, Auckland
- MyLotto (x3), Waikato
- Paper Plus Waiuku, Waiuku
- New World Waihī, Waihī
- MyLotto, Taranaki
- MyLotto, Hastings
- Four Square Te Puke, Tauranga
- MetroMart Alicetown, Lower Hutt
- New World Stoke, Nelson
- MyLotto, Ashburton
Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto app.