Te Papa Treaty protest included members of Restore Passenger Rail

An abseiler defaces a Treaty exhibition at Te Papa as part of a protest. Video / Supplied

Members of a protest group known for gluing themselves to busy Wellington roads were among those arrested at Te Papa yesterday when protesters vandalised a replica of the Treaty of Waitangi.

A man was remanded in custody today after allegedly abseiling from the roof of Te Papa and defacing the museum’s Treaty of Waitangi exhibition with spray paint and a power tool.

Te Wehi Heketoro Ratana appeared in the Wellington District Court on charges of intentional damage and obstructing a police officer in the execution of his duty.

Four protesters in total were charged after yesterday’s incident, though 12 were arrested. Police said eight were trespassed after refusing to leave Te Papa.

The protesters are part of a group called Te Waka Hourua, which has previously called for Te Papa to take down the exhibited English version of the Treaty of Waitangi which hangs across from Te Tiriti O Waitangi on level four of the museum. They said the English version was a “lie” and that it incorrectly stated Māori “ceded” sovereignty to the Crown.

Protestors used an angle grinder and spray paint to deface the exhibition in Te Papa. Photo / National Iwi Chairs Forum

In 2021, the group protested across Wellington, calling for the English version to be taken down.

Haimana Hirini, a spokesperson for the group, told NZME yesterday the English version “misleads visitors” by making them think it is a translation of Te Tiriti.

“It most certainly is not. While Te Tiriti affirms Māori sovereignty, the English document says it was ceded.”

Today a spokeswoman for Restore Passenger Rail confirmed some of their members were also arrested after going to Te Papa to support the protest.

Restore Passenger Rail protest on The Terrace in May. Photo / Melissa Nightingale

Restore Passenger Rail shot to infamy when they began blocking main roads in the Wellington region, demanding the Government extend passenger rail networks and do more to combat climate change.

Members of the group glued themselves to roads and in some cases even fixed their hands to the ground with a cement-like substance, meaning emergency services had to use chisels to remove them.

The controversial protests have at times brought traffic in the capital to a screeching halt, leading to some motorists becoming incensed and threatening them with violence.

Spokeswoman Rosemary Penwarden told NZME said some members of the group were present at yesterday’s protest in support of Te Waka Hourua’s message.

“We totally agree with the action that happened yesterday, it’s very much part of our kaupapa,” she said.

