Te Papa’s leaders say they have heard the message of protesters who defaced its Treaty of Waitangi exhibition using a power tool and spray paint and have announced the museum will renew the display.

Twelve people were arrested last week including a man who abseiled from the roof and used an angle grinder to black out parts of the exhibition, a police spokesperson said.

The protesters are part of a group called Te Waka Hourua, which has previously called for Te Papa to take down the English version of the Treaty of Waitangi which hangs across from Te Tiriti O Waitangi on level four of the national museum.

Haimana Hirini, a spokesperson for the group, has said the English version “misleads visitors” by making them think it is a translation of Te Tiriti.

“It most certainly is not. While Te Tiriti affirms Māori sovereignty, the English document says it was ceded,” Hirini said.

In a statement this afternoon, Te Papa chief executive Courtney Johnston and Māori co-leader Dr Arapata Hakiwai said the display will be renewed.

”The purpose of this exhibition is to provide space for conversations about the Treaty, and it needs to change to meet the needs of today.

”Te Tiriti o Waitangi is important for all New Zealanders, and now is an appropriate time to move resource to this area.”

The pair acknowledged the recent protest action.

”We have heard the message of this protest action, and we have heard the many and varied responses to it.”

A man abseiled from the roof of Te Papa and used an angle grinder to black out parts of the exhibition. Photo / National Iwi Chairs Forum

Johnston and Hakiwai said reimagining the exhibition would take time and include conversations with the community.

“We are committed to a process that involves communities and creates a space for authentic, honest and informed conversations about Te Tiriti o Waitangi.”

The Signs of a Nation exhibition has been at the museum since it opened in 1998. It has been changed several times but this would be the first full renewal of the area.

The exhibition panel defaced by protesters will remain on display at Te Papa over the summer break, Johnston and Hakiwai said.

”Open, honest conversations are important to us, and we can see it is provoking rich, thoughtful kōrero among our visitors.

“There are also practical considerations in removing this large panel which will require specialised equipment.”

The panel will eventually be removed and stored but a decision is yet to be made on whether it will become part of Te Papa’s collections.

The museum is carrying out a full review of the protest incident.

Georgina Campbell is a Wellington-based reporter who has a particular interest in local government, transport, and seismic issues. She joined the Herald in 2019 after working as a broadcast journalist.