Te Papa fatal assault: Accused now charged with manslaughter

The man appeared in the Wellington District Court this morning. Photo / File

The man accused of a fatal assault outside Te Papa museum has now been charged with manslaughter.

The 28-year-old, who had interim name suppression, is charged with killing Simon Strickland by punching him to the head, court documents show.

The defendant, who is from Kāpiti, appeared in Wellington District Court this morning where the manslaughter charge was laid against him.

He had earlier been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent to injure.

He has now been remanded on bail on the new charge to appear in the High Court at Wellington next month.

His interim name suppression has been extended, but Judge Jan Kelly said this would need to be properly argued at his next appearance.

Strickland, 58, was found critically injured outside the national museum in Wellington shortly after 7pm on Saturday, February 13.

He was taken to Wellington Hospital, where his life support was later turned off.