Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Te Papa biggest buys revealed

3 minutes to read

Rita Angus' painting Marjorie Marshall. Photo / Supplied

Kurt Bayer
By:

NZ Herald reporter based in Christchurch

The top five big ticket items snapped up by New Zealand's national museum over the past five years have been revealed.

Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa has spent $3.174 million over 2019/20, and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.