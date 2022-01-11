Te Matau a Maui waka navigators battle sleep deprivation and big waves to guide it to Rēkohu

The crew of Te Matau a Maui waka have made it to their island destination. Photo / Paul Taylor

Te Matau a Maui's rookie celestial navigators have steered the waka to the Chatham Islands.

Sibling navigators Te Kaha and Te Po Hawaikirangi dealt with constantly changing winds, cloudy nights and large swells on the waka's first journey to Rēkohu in seven years.

The waka docked between 6.30 and 7pm on Tuesday, a day and a half behind schedule, after a local fisherman spotted the boat coming around Somes Point heading towards Petre Bay.

Michelle Smith has been tracking and keeping in touch with the skipper of Te Matau a Maui waka Dale Dice from land.

"The skipper is the only person on the waka that knows their position and keeps this info to himself," Smith said.

Te Kaha and his sister Te Po were tasked with finding the Chatham Islands, also known by their Māori name Wharekuri, using traditional celestial navigation techniques passed down from their ancestors.

Experienced navigator Piripi Smith was onboard to lend a helping hand if things went awry.

Getting their bearings on the horizon for sunrise was important for the navigators, as well as knowing where the sun was setting in the evening.

Navigating traditionally means monitoring the entire environment day and night, the seen and the unseen, Smith said.

As navigators the siblings got hardly any sleep, taking naps when they could as they often had to be awake and tuning into the tohu or signs.

Smith, who flew into Rēkohu on Monday, said a large crowd were waiting at Waitangi on the islands for the waka.

Smith said it was a great learning experience for the pair.

"Kaua e hoki i te waewae tūtuki, ā āpā anõ hei te ūpoko pakaru.

"Do not turn back because of minor obstacles but press ahead to the desired goal."

The siblings are now set to guide the boat back to Napier using the same methods.