The Sir Colin Meads statue in Te Kuiti. Photo / Mike Scott

Te Kūiti’s treasures are going global with Hamilton and Waikato Tourism (HWT) launching a virtual tour of the town.

The Te Kūiti Digital Heritage Experience is the third in a series and follows the concept of the Herd of Cows? virtual tour of Morrinsville and the Digital Sir Ed Hillary Walkway Tour of Ōtorohanga.

HWT said the Te Kūiti digital tour was an immersive virtual heritage and culture tour with “fascinating” historical insights.

Digital tourists can experience iconic landmarks including the Te Kūiti Shearing Statue, Tatsuno Japanese Garden, Te Kūiti and District Historical Charitable Trust Heritage House, Legends Gallery, Sir Colin Meads Statue and the Millennium Pavilion (Te Kūititanga o Nga Whakaaro).

HWT chief executive Nicola Greenwell said the tour offered a new experience in how the organisation shared the rich heritage of Te Kūiti with a global audience.

“It’s an invitation to discover our cultural treasures from anywhere, at any time, inspiring potential visitors to come and walk the town’s streets in person sometime in the future,” Greenwell said.

“By making the landmarks accessible online, we make its stories and heritage accessible to a broader audience and capture people’s imaginations in an engaging new way.”

The tour has been created with support from Waitomo District Council.

Waitomo District Council chief executive Ben Smit said the digital experience was “fantastic”.

“Around the world, virtual tours are showcasing places and locations to audiences that wouldn’t otherwise know about them.

“The Waitomo District has a huge amount to offer, and we’re thrilled to give Kiwis and international visitors a taste through this new digital experience. It’s a real celebration of our town, our local icons and their lasting impact.”

The digital tour of Te Kūiti is free and available online.