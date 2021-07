The car fire is being investigated. Photo / NZME

A car engulfed by fire overnight in Hawke's Bay is being treated as suspicious.

A Hastings fire brigade spokesman said fire crews were called the blaze on Waikareao Rd in Te Hauke shortly after 10pm on Tuesday.

He said the fire destroyed the car and spread to macrocarpa trees on the side of the road.

It was currently being investigated by Fire and Emergency NZ.