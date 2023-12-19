A concept drawing of what the planned waste-to-energy plant in Te Awamutu could look like.

The consent application for a waste-to-energy plant planned for Te Awamutu has been referred to the Minister for the Environment.

Waikato Regional Council sent a letter to Minister for the Environment Penny Simmonds on Friday, asking her to get involved, so greenhouse gas emissions can be considered.

Hamilton-based company Global Contracting Solutions is proposing to build a plant that would burn 150,000 tonnes of waste annually to create electricity.

The plant would be built between Te Awamutu Racecourse and the Fonterra effluent ponds, and would burn rubbish sourced from councils across the wider Waikato region.

Global Contracting Solutions is seeking resource consents from Waikato Regional Council for discharges to air and water, and from Waipā District Council to construct and operate the plant.

As part of the Resource Consent application process, the plant proposal went out for public consultation and received close to 900 submissions, the biggest number it has ever received in response to any resource consent application. The vast majority oppose the plant.

Global Contracting Solutions is seeking resource consents from the regional and the district council, so the two councils have decided to assess the application via a joint hearing, planned for April 2024.

The two councils were already in the process of appointing a panel of independent hearing commissioners when the regional council sent the letter to the minister asking her to “call in” the application.

Acting regional consents manager Hugh Keane said regional council staff assessed the consent application and identified the potential for greenhouse gas emissions and effects on climate change.

Global Contracting Solutions intends to build the plant on 401 Racecourse Rd. Image / Supplied

“But the application was lodged prior to Resource Management Act amendments made in November 2022 ... This means the regional council cannot consider the effects of greenhouse gas on climate change.

“But if the application is called in by Minister Penny Simmonds, we understand a Board of Inquiry or Environment Court can take this into account.”

Global Contracting Solutions Project manager Adam Fletcher previously told the Waikato Herald that the plant was designed to be safe.

“[The emissions] are so small as to be hardly measurable ... You can’t get away with being a poor corporate citizen these days. We specifically designed [the plant] to be appropriate and compliant and safe.”

The regional council recommended a Board of Inquiry process, where independent commissioners were appointed by the Minister to hear the application and the submissions, and make a decision on the application.

The minister doesn’t have to agree with the recommendation and can also choose not to accept the regional council’s request to call in the application.

Waikato Herald approached Minister Simmonds for comment.

A spokesperson for the Minister said Simmonds was seeking advice from her officials regarding the consent application and does not have any further comment at this time.

People outside Te Awamutu Waipā District Council offices protested against the waste-to-energy plant. Councillors are not involved in making a decision on whether or not the plant can go ahead. Photo / Julia McCarthy-Fox

Waipā District Council said the regional council had been in touch with them.

Waipā manager for district plan and growth Wendy Robinson said they were aware of the request to the Minister and understood the reasons for it.

“At Waipā District Council, staff cannot make the decision to request a call-in, that decision has to be made by elected councillors.

“The earliest Waipā councillors will be able to make a decision [on requesting a call-in] is in February. We can’t say much else until the issue has been formally considered.”

Waikato Herald also approached Global Contracting Solutions for a comment but did not receive a response.

Danielle Zollickhofer is a multimedia journalist based in Hamilton. She joined NZME in 2021 and is writing for the Waikato Herald.

