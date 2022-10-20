A concept drawing of what the planned waste-to-energy plant could look like. Image / Supplied

A waste-to-energy plant which will burn rubbish to create electricity is on the cards for Te Awamutu, as Hamilton-based company Global Contracting Solutions gets initial steps for the project under way.

The plant, which would be built at 401 Racecourse Rd, north of Te Awamutu, between the local racecourse and Fonterra effluent ponds, would burn 150,000 tonnes of waste annually.

This process would create 15MW of electric power, enough to provide for about 14,000 average households.

The company says the material coming into the facility would move through several stages to extract material that can be recycled, like metals. Non-recyclable material, such as wood, will be transported to landfill.

Global Contracting Solutions says putrescible material (decaying material liable to become putrid) will not be accepted at the plant to eliminate significant odour.

The material accepted into the facility would include end-of-life tyres (20 per cent), regionally sourced municipal solid waste (45 to 50 per cent) and plastic (20 per cent).

Flue gasses would be cleaned through a four-stage process to remove gasses like nitrogen oxides, sulphur dioxide and other acid gasses.

When approached by the Waikato Herald for comment, the company issued a statement saying the plant would make a "positive contribution" to the waste management process.

"Science and global experiences demonstrate the necessity of including waste to energy in waste management systems. Waste to energy is essential to diversify energy from sources which have high emission profiles," the statement says.

Global Contracting Solutions intends to build the plant on 401 Racecourse Rd. Image / Supplied

The statement says the plant proposes to process the waste which is not recyclable.

"International and local experience highlights that even with taxpayer and ratepayer subsided programmes, 25 to 35 per cent of waste is not recyclable. Currently, this waste is destined for landfill.

"Our waste to energy project resolves this issue, while as a society we work to step back from fossil fuel energy sources."

In the statement, Global Contracting solution says this technology was globally proven "and a part of what we need to do to progress our waste management systems toward a more sustainable future".

"We are confident in the science behind our project and in our ability as a business to provide effective solutions to environmental issues. These issues have no political colour and are the responsibility of all sectors of our society to resolve, the community, local and central government, charitable interest groups, iwi and business."

The applications' assessment of actual and potential effects says that the regional economy would also "benefit" from the development since it would create 420 jobs.

Despite highlighting the positive aspects of the development of the plant, Global Contracting Solutions is aware that the proposal "may attract blunt criticism [such] as greenwashing".

In the executive summary of its application to Waipā District Council, it says: "The inevitable, immediate corollary is potential criticism that all positives are overshadowed by air discharges. This report ... shows that air discharges are benign."

If approved, the plant in Te Awamutu would be the first of its kind in New Zealand and would operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

A breakdown and direction of waste related to the plant. Graphic / Supplied

Global Contracting Solutions lodged an application in December 2021, seeking a non-notified resource consent to build the plant. This is a shorter and simpler process but would not allow public input.

However, Waipā District Council decided at the end of last month that the public should be able to have their say on the proposal - if the company decided to proceed with the application. This meant the ball was back in the company's court.

In its statement, Global Contracting Solutions says they welcome the opportunity to engage with the community on this project.

"We intend to proceed with the project and the public notification provides the opportunity to provide further information about the positive contribution that our proposal will make to the waste management process."

A resource consent is required when proposed activities do not comply with a council's District Plan.

The council's main concern about this particular project is the air emissions created during the burning process. Other concerns include odour and noise.

Global Contracting Solutions would also have to seek a resource consent from the Waikato Regional Council (WRC) relating to the discharge of contaminants into the air, however, the council has yet to make a decision.

• The full resource consent application can be found on the council's website.