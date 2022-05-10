The scene examination at a Hazelmere Crescent proeprty in Te Awamutu in December where a murder took place. Photo / Caitlan Johnston

A teenager has pleaded guilty to murder in the High Court at Hamilton today.

Jack Kaea, 19, admitted the charge of murdering Raymond Kaea at a Hazelmere Crescent property in Te Awamutu in December last year.

Kaea, whose name suppression lapsed in February, was convicted of murdering the Kihikihi man.

Police were called to the scene early on December 15 after reports of an altercation and found the 48-year-old victim dead on arrival.

Kaea will be sentenced on July 26.

