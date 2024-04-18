Waipā Mayor Susan O'Regan (front row, second from right) and Waipā District Council associates got their shovels out to plant daffodil bulbs in the Te Awamutu Memory Meadow. Photo / Adapt Media

Te Awamutu’s Sculpture Park on Albert Park Drive is ready to be transformed into a Memory Meadow in honour of people affected by cancer.

Last weekend, about 150 locals planted 10,000 daffodil bulbs at the park, which, come Daffodil Day, will turn into a sea of yellow.

Daffodils are a symbol of hope for people impacted by cancer, because it is the first flower of spring, bringing light after cold, dark winter days and the hope of a new beginning.

The memory meadow was created by the Cancer Society Waikato/Bay of Plenty in association with Waipā District Council and Lodge Real Estate.

Locals were encouraged to donate a daffodil bulb to be planted in one of the two memory meadows, Hamilton’s Hinemoa Park or Te Awamutu, in memory of a loved one who has been through or is going through a cancer journey.

The sea of yellow flowers is set to bloom in time for Daffodil Day at the end of August.

Cancer Society chief executive Helen Carter and Lodge Real Estate Kevin Walker pitched in to help plant the Te Awamutu Memory Meadow. Some 10,000 daffodil bulbs were planted on Sunday in honour of Daffodil Day. Photo / Adapt Media

Funds raised from the memory meadows will help the Cancer Society provide crucial free services to people with all forms of cancer and their whānau, including emotional and practical support such as accommodation and transportation to and from treatment.

Waipā Mayor Susan O’Regan and her son Jack, Cancer Society chief executive Helen Carter and Lodge Real Estate Kevin Walker were all involved in the Te Awamutu planting.

“For some, it was about giving back and instilling these values in their children. For others, planting the bulb was a symbolic act to celebrate and remember loved ones who have had cancer,” Cancer Society Waikato/Bay of Plenty fundraising events support Shay Rout said.

“It was very special for all of us to listen to each other’s stories and share this time together.

“We are very grateful to Waipā District Council and Lodge Real Estate for their support in this project and we hope the community of Te Awamutu can enjoy this special space for years to come.”

For more information, visit memorymeadow.nz.